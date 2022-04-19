Virat Kohli totals runs in IPL 2022: Virat Kohli last 10 innings in IPL

Virat Kohli last 10 innings: The former captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore is struggling for runs in Indian Premier League 2022.

During the 31st match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Navi Mumbai, former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has registered a rare first-ball duck.

It all happened on the last delivery of the first over when Kohli’s attempt to push a Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera delivery resulted in his dismissal. Fielding at backward point, all-rounder Deepak Hooda grabbed a straightforward catch as RCB lost wickets on consecutive deliveries.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the same over, Kohli continued his lean patch after walking back to the pavilion without scoring at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy tonight.

From being part of a couple of runs-outs to timing the ball straight to fielders, Kohli has provided enough signs of a batter being in a quintessential poor form. In seven innings this season, Kohli’s 119 runs have come at an average of 19.83 and a strike rate of 123.95.

Kohli’s cup of misery o overflowing. Barely 100 runs so far this season, golden duck today — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 19, 2022

With captain Faf du Plessis and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell batting in the middle after RCB being reduced to 7/2 in the first over, the team would be hoping for their senior overseas duo to come good tonight.

Virat Kohli last 10 innings

As far as Kohli’s last 10 innings in the IPL are concerned, Kohli’s 167 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 18.55 and 118.43 respectively.

The last time when Kohli had scored an IPL half-century was against Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium during IPL 2021 Phase 2.

Readers must note that Royal Challengers were asked to bat first by Super Giants captain KL Rahul in this match. Both the teams didn’t make any change to their Playing XI tonight.