Virat Kohli vs CSK stats and last 5 innings list: Virat Kohli vs DJ Bravo IPL records

Virat Kohli vs CSK stats: The former captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore will be facing Chennai Super Kings for the 29th time tonight.

On the receiving end of a poor umpiring decision in the last match against Mumbai Indians, former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli will be expected to play a central role in their next match against defending champions Chennai Super Kings tonight.

Eighth match of the season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, it will only be the second for Chennai at this venue this season. Coming on the back of a shocking four consecutive defeats, Ravindra Jadeja and his men had lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their only IPL 2022 match here. Bangalore, on the other hand, have won and lost an IPL 2022 match each in Navi Mumbai.

Virat Kohli vs CSK stats

Kohli, who has played against CSK in each IPL season, has scored 948 runs in 27 innings at an average and strike rate of 41.22 and 127.25 respectively. Kohli’s nine IPL half-centuries against CSK have seen him scoring a best of 90* (52) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium during IPL 2020.

Readers must note that Kohli had played a lone Champions League Twenty20 2010 match against CSK in Durban. Batting at No. 5, Kohli had scored 14 (12) back in the day.

In the 11 overs that Kohli has bowled across seven innings against CSK, he has picked a solitary wicket at an average of 116 and an economy rate of 10.55. As a fielder, Kohli has grabbed 12 catches against this opposition.

Runs Balls 4s 6s Ground Year 53 41 6 1 Sharjah 2021 8 7 1 0 Mumbai 2021 50 43 1 1 Dubai 2020 90* 52 4 4 Dubai 2020 9 8 2 0 Chennai 2019

Virat Kohli vs DJ Bravo IPL records

Two experienced campaigners in Kohli and Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will be facing each other for the 16th time in T20s tonight.

Over the years, Kohli has scored 203 (128) with the help of 24 fours and four sixes against Bravo. In return, Bravo has dismissed Kohli on a couple of occasions in T20s. Talking precisely about the IPL, Kohli has scored 157 (103) with the help of 17 fours and four sixes against Bravo which involves one dismissal.