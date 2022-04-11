Cricket

Virat Kohli vs CSK stats and last 5 innings list: Virat Kohli vs DJ Bravo IPL records

Virat Kohli vs CSK stats and last 5 innings list: Virat Kohli vs DJ Bravo IPL records
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"I wouldn't let LeBron James do sh*t!": Stephen A Smith emphatically claims he could have led Lakers to a FAR less miserable season
Next Article
Rahul Tripathi injury update: Kane Williamson provides crucial update on Rahul Tripathi's availability for SRH's next IPL 2022 match vs KKR
Cricket Latest News
Rahul Tripathi injury update: Kane Williamson provides crucial update on Rahul Tripathi's availability for SRH's next IPL 2022 match vs KKR
Rahul Tripathi injury update: Kane Williamson provides crucial update on Rahul Tripathi’s availability for SRH’s next IPL 2022 match vs KKR

Rahul Tripathi injury update: The 31-year-old was taken off the field during the second innings…