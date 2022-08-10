Asia Cup records: How many times Pakistan won Asia Cup?

Asia Cup records: The SportsRush brings you the records of the Asia Cup and the number of times Pakistan won the Asia Cup.

The 15th edition of the Asia Cup is set to start from 27 August 2022, with the final on 11th September 2022. Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take on each other in the first game of the tournament. Sri Lanka were set to host the tournament, but it got moved to UAE because of political issues in the country.

A total of six teams will take part in the tournament, where India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are already qualified and one out of UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong will join the main tournament after playing in the qualifying round. India & Pakistan will be joined by a qualifier team in Group-A, whereas Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are in Group B.

Asia Cup records

The Asia Cup used to be a 50-over competition, but now it changes from time to time. In 2016, the Asia Cup was played for the very first time in the T20 format, whereas the last season was played in the T20 format only. The Asia Cup was played in 1984 in UAE, whereas the last season was also played in the UAE.

India won the inaugural edition of the tournament by defeating Sri Lanka in the final of the tournament. A total of 14 seasons of the Asia Cup have been played so far, and India is the most successful team with 7 titles under their belt in 1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010 and 2018.

It is interesting that Bangladesh have played in three of the last four finals of the Asia Cup, but they are still searching for their first Asia Cup trophy. Sri Lanka is the 2nd most successful team in the Asia Cup with 5 titles under their belt.

How many times Pakistan won Asia Cup?

Pakistan have just won a couple of Asia Cup titles in their history in 2000 & 2012, and interestingly both tournaments were played in Bangladesh only. Only India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have won the Asia Cup so far.