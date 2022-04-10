“Loving Rajasthan Royals this year”: Michael Vaughan expects RR to go all the way as Kuldeep Sen thumps Marcus Stoinis is thrilling last over finish

Kuldeep Sen thumps Marcus Stoinis: An unexciting match was converted into a cliffhanger at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

During the 20th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 3 runs to become the table-topper team.

Chasing a 166-run target, Super Giants lacked behind for a large part of their innings on the back of losing captain KL Rahul (0) and all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham (0) on the first two deliveries of the match.

In addition to a lacklustre batting display, LSG also raised quite a few eyebrows due to a strange batting order. A consequence of the same was one of their acquired players in Marcus Stoinis batting at No. 8 in his first match of the season.

Needing 60 runs to win the match from four overs, Stoinis did try hard to secure a victory with his 38* (17) comprising of two fours and four sixes but it wasn’t to be as IPL debutant Kuldeep Sen defended 15 runs in the last over.

While Stoinis did hit 10 runs off the last two balls of the match, an inexperienced but calm and composed 25-year old Sen bowling three dot balls in a row to Stoinis had all but won the match for RR.

Twitter reactions on Kuldeep Sen thumps Marcus Stoinis:

Loving @rajasthanroyals this year … 👍 #IPL2022 !! They could go all the way — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 10, 2022

Kuldeep can’t do anything wrong today… 🥳🤩 But why was Stoinis held back so much?? Tactical faux-pas. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 10, 2022

Playing his first match and bowling the last over to take the team to victory! What a night for the youngster 👏👏 superb bowling #KuldeepSen #RRvLSG #IPL2022 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) April 10, 2022

Serious fight in that performance! What a first IPL match for Kuldeep Sen, @SHetmyer special once again and I’ve run out of words for @yuzi_chahal already 🙌#HallaBol — Jake Lush McCrum (@JakeLushMcCrum) April 10, 2022

