Virat Kohli wicket today: Dawid Malan grabs terrific catch to dismiss Virat Kohli at Edgbaston

Virat Kohli wicket today: The former Indian captain had to walk back to the pavilion after registering a single-digit score.

During the second T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of England in Birmingham, England batter Dawid Malan excelled on the field to send former India captain Virat Kohli back to the pavilion.

It all happened right after the powerplay when Kohli top-edged a delivery from debutant England fast bowler Richard Gleeson. Kohli, who wanted to hoic a delivery delivery pitched outside the off-stump towards long-on, ended up top-edging the ball between backward point and third-man.

Running behind from backward point, Malan put on display a terrific fielding performance to dismiss Kohli. Slightly confused initially regarding attempting the catch or not because of Mitchell Swepson running in from third-man at one point, Malan eventually decided to continue with this try to complete a running catch.

Expected to open the batting with captain Rohit Sharma (31) after India left out both Ishan Kishan and Deepak Hooda, Kohli walked in to bat at No. 3 in the fifth over as wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant (26) partnered Sharma at the top. Playing a T20I after almost five months, all Kohli scored today was 1 (3).

On the other hand, 34-year old Gleeson celebrated his T20I debut by dismissing the likes of Sharma, Kohli and Pant on the first eight deliveries of his international career.

As a result, a swift 49-run opening partnership was followed by India losing half their side for the next 40 runs to find themselves in deep trouble at Edgbaston.

Virat Kohli wicket today

Twitter reactions on Virat Kohli:

No more debates, Virat Kohli just has to score in the upcoming matches otherwise he could be out of the team. #ViratKohli #IndvEng — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) July 9, 2022

Virat Kohli is caught looking for a big shot. Virender Sehwag on commentary “paise aur gaind dekh ke urranay chahyain.” 😂 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 9, 2022

Watched all the three deliveries faced by Virat Kohli. Nervy and out of sorts. #ENGvIND — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) July 9, 2022

Such is VK’s luck right now that even if the fielder had to do a 110m hurdle to get to the ball, he’d still catch it. 🤦🏽‍♂️ — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) July 9, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.