Cricket

Virat Kohli’s last game as India’s T20I captain: List of Virat Kohli captaincy records in T20Is

Virat Kohli's last game as India's T20I captain: List of Virat Kohli captaincy records in T20Is
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“Michael Jordan carried Bulls after Phil Jackson was unfairly ejected in one minute”: How the ‘GOAT’ dropped 43 points on the Sixers without his head coach
Next Article
"I'm not as offensively gifted as my dad, so I get steals on defense, which gets my offense going!": Warriors' Gary Payton II shines yet again, talks about the Slam Dunk Contest, playing the small-ball 5
Cricket Latest News
"IPL contract is just around the corner for him”: Virender Sehwag praises Najibullah Zadran after his knock against New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2021
“IPL contract is just around the corner for him”: Virender Sehwag praises Najibullah Zadran after his knock against New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2021

Virender Sehwag has praised Afghan batsman Najibullah Zadran after his knock against New Zealand in…