Virat Kohli’s last game as India’s T20I captain: List of Virat Kohli captaincy records in T20Is

Virat Kohli captaincy records in T20Is: Kohli is set to lead Team India for the very last time in the T20I format against Namibia.

India will face Namibia in their last game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. This will be India’s last game of the tournament, whereas this will also be India’s last T20I under Virat Kohli.

Before the WC, Virat Kohli announced that he will leave the T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup. However, the team could not perform well and failed to reach the knockout games. Apart from Virat Kohli, this will also be the last game of Ravi Shastri as head coach. Rohit Sharma is set to become the new T20I captain, whereas there are talks about him being the new ODI captain too. If reports are to be believed, Rahul Dravid wants Rohit to lead in both white-ball formats.

Virat Kohli captaincy records

Virat Kohli has not won a single ICC trophy as captain, whereas he has struggled to win an IPL trophy too. However, his record in T20Is as captain is one of the best in the world. Under Virat Kohli, Team India has played in 49 T20Is so far. They have won 29 games, lost 16, whereas four of them ended in no result.

As a captain, Virat Kohli has scored the most number of T20I runs for India, 1489 runs. He is also the 2nd most successful T20I captain of India after MS Dhoni, who has 42 wins.



Virat Kohli scored 1000 T20I runs in just 30 innings as captain, which is the quickest in the world. He is also the only Indian captain who has beaten every SENA country in T20Is in their own backyard. India won 5-0 in New Zealand, whereas 2-1 was the margin in England, Australia, and South Africa.

There has been a lot of debates on Virat’s team selection, favoritism, and his antics on the field. But, if stats are to be considered, he has been one of India’s finest ever captains.