Virender Sehwag, Who Owns A Bentley Continental Flying Spur Worth INR 3.10 Crore, Had Advised Suresh Raina To Not Purchase Cars

Jack of all trades or one who wears many hats, one could term it either. An attacking opening batter, a handy part-time off-spinner, man with a sense of humour, or even a financial advisor, Virender Sehwag can do it all. The 44-year-old, who is the owner of the luxury car Bentley Continental Flying Spur, had once advised former India batter and teammate Suresh Raina to not purchase cars during his playing days.

Advertisement

It is quite common for youngsters like Raina to seek an opinion or two from senior players like Sehwag who have a much better knowledge regarding matters related to finance and investments, which is often a prerequisite in order to run a family, especially after marriage.

For instance, when Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood had bought his first home in 2012, he had to seek assistance from a few of his senior Aussie teammates with respect to all the required paperwork and other formalities required for the property.

Advertisement

Virender Sehwag Had Advised Suresh Raina To Not Purchase Cars

During an interaction with popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia around a year ago, Raina had revealed how Sehwag had once advised him to not go for the purchase of cars with the money he had earned and invest in buying a house first.

It was not as if Sehwag was against Raina’s dream of buying a car, but he wanted the latter to not invest in a depreciating asset early in his career. Moreover, since he would be busy travelling most of the days in a year due to his cricketing schedule, the appointed driver would be the only one having a nice time with his car.

“Virender Sehwag had one advised me that with all the money you have, buy a home. You won’t be driving the car anyway since you’d be out playing 365 days. Instead, the driver would be having all the fun. So, I bought a home for my family. Even my father had agreed to Sehwag’s advise as he was the one in charge of the finance side in the family during that time.”

Raina went on to further remark that he did purchase a car later, but only to realize that it was a waste of money due to the additional expenses in the form of insurance, cleaning, etc. Also, hailing from a humble background, Raina’s first priority would have always been to provide for the family first and secure their future with better investments.

Advertisement

When Virender Sehwag Had Drove Gautam Gambhir And Yuvraj Singh In A Brand New Bentley Continental Flying Spur

Sehwag had purchased an INR 3.10 crore worth Bentley Continental Flying Spur luxury car around 11 years ago. The car had caught the attention of the media and general populace when he had driven it to one of the practice sessions with his fellow Indian teammates in Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir also having the comfort of the ride.

While the exact date on which Sehwag welcomed the new car cannot be confirmed, it was believed that he was the only one in the Indian team back in the day to have a Bentley Royale car in his possession. After the end of the training session, he had driven the car with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar alongside him. Later, he was spotted sitting in the luxury sedan’s back seat alongside his wife Aarti Sehwag as well.

The Bentley Flying Spur still remains one the costliest Bentley cars in India which has the ability to touch the speed mark of 295kmph effortlessly. The car can rally from 0-100kmph in 4.3 seconds with its 6.0-litre W12 engine.