Not 2027, Adrian Newey Might Join F1 Rivals Next Year as Negotiations Begin on Gardening Leave

Over the past week, speculations have been rampant about Adrian Newey’s future. Several reports have claimed that the British aerodynamicist will leave Red Bull because of the ongoing turmoil at Milton Keynes. However, most of these reports differed upon which team is Newey likely to join next and when.

Since the 65-year-old is arguably one of the most successful aerodynamicists in F1’s history, he will most likely have to serve a gardening leave. However, a report from the BBC has now claimed that Newey could join another team as early as next year as his lawyers are negotiating with Red Bull over his gardening leave.

According to Andrew Benson of the BBC, “The 65-year-old’s contract as Red Bull’s chief technical officer runs to the end of 2025 and is said to include a 12-month “non-compete clause” that theoretically should have precluded him starting work for another team until 2027. But his lawyers are securing an early exit and he will be free to start work from next year“.

If Newey is able to work for another side as early as next season, it would be an added incentive for rival teams to get his signature. With F1 introducing new regulations in 2026, having someone as successful as Newey on their side will likely be an added advantage for any team.

Among all the teams that would most likely want to get Newey’s signature, his most likely future destination is Ferrari. However, the Italian outfit will reportedly have to offer him a blockbuster deal to get his signature.

Ferrari may have to offer Adrian Newey in excess of $100 million

According to Gazzetta’s Mario Salvini, Ferrari will have to offer Adrian Newey at least $100 million if they are to convince him to ditch Red Bull. However, since Ferrari is arguably one of the biggest brands in F1, they most likely will have no issue in offering Newey such a deal.

Another reason that could tempt Newey to move to Maranello is the opportunity to work with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. The 65-year-old has always said that he bitterly regrets not having had the opportunity to work with Hamilton during his illustrious career.

Now, with Hamilton moving to Ferrari in 2025, Newey could have a second opportunity to fulfil two of his major regrets. If Newey indeed does move to Maranello next year, Ferrari can perhaps pull off the two biggest transfers in F1 history in the same season.