Did Patrick Mahomes Really Give All His 3 Super Bowl Rings to Logan Paul During WWE Raw?

Patrick Mahomes has risen to stardom after winning his three Super Bowl rings with the Kansas City Chiefs in just five years. The star QB was last seen showing off his two rings in last year’s Chiefs ring ceremony, where he posed for pictures with his teammate Travis Kelce. And much to anyone’s surprise, he has now shocked fans by flaunting all three precious rings inside a WWE arena—moments before giving them away to be used as knuckles in a wrestling match.

Pat Mahomes made an appearance as a guest on WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” alongside his teammates Trey Smith, Creed Humphrey, and YouTuber IShowSpeed. He appeared in a segment of the show where he was approached by the social media influencer turned wrestler Logan Paul, who asked the star QB for his Super Bowl rings.

Mahomes did exactly that and passed his rings to Paul, who assisted Judgement Day members Finn Balor and JB McDonagh against their foe, Jey Uso. Paul sported the big chunky rings and entered the arena where Finn Balor and JB McDonagh had caught hold of Jey Uso. However, when he attempted to punch Uso with the rings acting as brass knuckles, the latter dodged the blow, and it landed on McDonagh’s face instead.

The situation flipped, and Logan Paul held his head in shock, trying to figure out a new plan. But soon, Braun Strowman showed up, and chased Paul and McDonagh away, and eventually gave Balor a powerful choke slam.

It was a thrilling match, with an NFL star using his Super Bowl rings in a unique way. But did Mahomes really give away his real Super Bowl rings?

Were Mahomes’ Rings Authentic or Replicas?

Well, fans feel that they definitely have to be replicas, as no NFL player in their wildest dreams will ever hand over their most honorable prize in the league with such carelessness. Especially when it’s Patrick Mahomes, who is least expected to perform such stunts in reality.

Another reason these rings might be replicas is that Mahomes is shown wearing three Super Bowl rings, but the Chiefs haven’t had their ring ceremony for the 2023 season just yet. So, even though Mahomes has won three rings, he only has two of them with him as of now.

Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs had their Ring ceremony on June 16, so Mahomes might receive his third by June this year. But whoever made the replica did an excellent job because it’s hard to spot any difference with just a quick look.