Visakhapatnam Cricket Stadium weather report today: Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium weather for 2nd ODI

It was even before the start of the ongoing three-match ODI series between India and Australia that experts had started to express concerns about the weather forecast in Visakhapatnam for March 19, 2023.

Getting to host an ODI after 39 months, the last thing which Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium needed was for weather to put forward an uncalled for word of warning in the build-up to the match.

Now that the talks about a delayed start to the match even leading to an archetype rain-curtailed encounter have been doing the rounds for a few days, one is only closer to the eventual possibility of the same happening around an hour or so before the scheduled toss time.

Visakhapatnam Cricket Stadium weather report today

Weather reports for a day-long cricket match aren’t considered threatening enough especially when they comprise of heavy rain predictions for a couple of hours with the rest of the day being conducive for live action to happen outdoors.

As far as the weather forecast in Visakhapatnam for Sunday is concerned, the most troubling prediction is that rainfall is expected to mark its presence in the city throughout the playing hours. Hence, further increasing the likelihood around the loss of overs.

ALSO READ: What is the highest innings total in Visakhapatnam ODIs?

According to reliable weather portal AccuWeather, rain probability is being anticipated to be in vicinity of 50% throughout the remaining part of the day. The number is expected to fall down to 34% for a couple of hours in the evening but it might witness a rise again as the night progresses.

With such discouraging numbers part of Visakhapatnam Cricket Stadium weather report today, one really hopes for any duration of a live match for the audiences to relish on a Sunday.

Hourly weather at Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

01:00 PM – 25 degree (Rain Probability – 43%).

02:00 PM – 25 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

03:00 PM – 25 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

04:00 PM – 26 degree (Rain Probability – 46%).

05:00 PM – 25 degree (Rain Probability – 54%).

06:00 PM – 26 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

07:00 PM – 25 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

08:00 PM – 25 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

09:00 PM – 25 degree (Rain Probability – 38%).

10:00 PM – 25 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

11:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 54%).