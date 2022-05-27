W Hasaranga IPL 2022 wickets: Total wickets of Wanindu Hasaranga in 2022 IPL

W Hasaranga IPL 2022 wickets: Sri Lankan leg-spinner has played a huge part in the success of RCB this season.

IPL 2022 has reached its business end, and the fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore are still waiting for their first title. They got the support of Mumbai Indians to make their way into the playoffs, and then they defeated Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator match to reach the playoffs.

The bowling of the side has played an incredible part in the success of RCB this season. Wanindu Hasaranga has been the standout performer of the side this season. The spinners have dominated the wicket-taking charts, and Hasaranga has been one of the best bowlers of the tournament.

RCB are playing against Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier-2, and Royals’ captain Sanju Samson has been a bunny of Hasaranga this season.

W Hasaranga IPL 2022 wickets

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been a sensation for Royal Challengers Bangalore this season. He first joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore last year for the 2nd half of the IPL as a replacement player. Hasaranga played just a couple of games in IPL 2021, where he could not pick a wicket.

In IPL 2022, RCB released Yuzvendra Chahal, and they went after Wanindu Hasaranga in the auction. There was a tough battle between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, and RCB spent a mammoth INR 10.75 crores to gather the services of the Sri Lankan leg-spinner.

Wanindu Hasaranga is the 2nd highest wicket-taker of the tournament so far. He has scalped 25 wickets at an economy of 7.62, whereas his S/R has been 12.70. The impact of Wanindu Hasaranga has been incredible for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the middle-overs.

A little recap as to what happened in Game 1 today Hasaranga was the player of the match for his brilliant 5-wicket haul 👏👏 How good was his spell folks? #TATAIPL #SRHvRCB #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/3kxO21RIrS — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 8, 2022

Hasaranga’s spell of 4-1-18-5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad has been one of the best of the tournament. He single-handedly won that game for the RCB.

The 24-years old leg-spinner has played 100 T20 games so far, whereas he has scalped 140 wickets at a stunning economy of 6.65. He has been amongst the highest wicket-takers of the Lanka Premier League as well.