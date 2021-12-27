“I probably underestimated the amount of pressure”: Jimmy Pierson admits Brisbane Heat’s captaincy impacted his performance in BBL 2021-22

BBL 2021-22: Jimmy Pierson has admitted that the captaincy of the Brisbane Heat has impacted his performance with the bat this season.

Brisbane Heat will face the Melbourne Stars at the Gabba on 27 December 2021. They have won two of their five games in the tournament, and this home game is important for them. The Heat defeated Adelaide Strikers in the last game, where the batting of the side finally fired. Ben Duckett and Sam Heazlett batted well in the last game, but the form of Chris Lynn has been an issue.

Overall, the batting of the side has been disappointing this season. The batting form of the new captain Jimmy Peirson is a big issue for the side. In BBL 10, Pierson scored 324 runs at an average of 46.28, where he was brilliant as a finisher. He had a good domestic season with the white-ball ahead of BBL11, but he has been terrible here. Jimmy Pierson has managed to score just 15 runs in four innings this season.

BBL 2021-22: Jimmy Pierson admits the pressure of captaincy

Jimmy Pierson has admitted that the pressure of being the full-time captain has impacted him. He said that he “underestimated” the demands of Brisbane Heat’s captaincy.

“It’s (the captaincy) certainly got a lot more things that come with it,” Peirson said.

“I probably underestimated the amount of pressure I put on myself.”

“Last year I sort of fluked it when I was the caretaker and Lynny (Chris Lynn) was always coming back.”

“Now that I’ve taken it on a full-time, I do personally feel a bit more pressure to want to lead from the front.”

Brisbane Heat are currently fifth on the table, and the game against Melbourne Stars is a big one. The Stars have some big players in their ranks, and Pierson is hopeful of doing better.

“A lot of positives came out of our game in Adelaide. I’m really pleased with our batters and the performance they put on the board,” Peirson said.

“We were under the pump, so for our guys to come out and put that on, that was really pleasing.”

“I really want our guys to make sure we use that momentum from that game and continue that into these next few rounds.”

