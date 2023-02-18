$50 million worth Shane Warne was once fined $300 along with Kevin Pietersen for not wearing seatbelts during a Facebook live session

Late Australian spinner Shane Warne was a character on and off the field. On the field, Warne was a magician, and he made some of the biggest batters dance to his tunes. Off the field, Warne lived a colourful life, and he was involved in way too many controversies.

Warne was involved in quite a few fights as well throughout his career with players like Arjuna Ranatunga, Marlon Samuels, Steve Waugh, Muttiah Muralitharan, etc. However, despite his controversial nature, his rivals admired him, and former English batter, Kevin Pietersen, was one of his good buddies.

Both Pietersen and Warne admired each other, Warne once admitted that he never sledged Pietersen because he always wanted the English batter to do well. Pietersen also used to be a fan of Warne, and he said that the media tarnished the image of the magical leg-spinner.

Shane Warne was once fined $300 along with Kevin Pietersen

Shane Warne, Kevin Pietersen and Michael Slater once got in trouble for not wearing seatbelts during a Facebook live session. During Australia vs South Africa Test series in 2016, Warne, Slater and Pietersen, along with Mark Taylor and Ian Healy were doing a broadcast in a moving car.

Warne posted a video on his Facebook page, where Warne, Slater and Pietersen were not wearing seatbelts. Taylor was driving the car, whereas Healy was on the front seat, both of them were wearing seatbelts. Tasmania police issued a notice, and all three of them were fined $300 each.

“Tasmania Police has issued infringement notices to three men for not wearing their seatbelts: A 47-year-old man from Victoria, a 46-year-old man from New South Wales, a 36-year-old man from the United Kingdom,” The statement read.

“Tasmania police remind motorists that seatbelts save lives and urge drivers to insist their passengers buckle up too.”

It was not the first time that Warne got in trouble related to a vehicle. He was once banned from driving and fined $3000 for overspeeding his Jaguar in London.