Western Australia Cricket Association Ground pitch report: WACA Perth stadium pitch report for Marsh Cup 2022 matches

Western Australia Cricket Association Ground pitch report: The SportRush brings you the pitch report of the Marsh One Day Cup match.

Western Australia will take on New South Wales in the league match of Marsh One Day Cup 2022 at the WACA Ground in Perth. The Western Australian side won their first match of the tournament, and they would want to get their 2nd straight win, whereas New South Wales would want to bounce back after the first defeat.

The defending champions, Western Australia have some great players in their ranks, and they are one of the strongest teams in the competition. With the likes of D’arcy Short, Josh Philippe, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, etc in batting and Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, etc in bowling, this is a great side.

New South Wales lost their first match, and they would want to bounce back. The all-round duo of Sean Abbott and Daniel Sams will return for this game after completing their international duties, and they will definitely make the side stronger. Daniel Hughes, Kurtis Patterson and Moises Henriques would want to contribute well with the bat.

Western Australia Cricket Association Ground pitch report

Western Australian Cricket Ground or WACA Ground in Perth is one of the historic grounds in cricket history. However, after the inauguration of Optus Stadium in Perth, this ground is used for hosting domestic games only. WACA’s pitch is one of the fastest in the world, and it has not changed its nature.

This pitch will offer an extra amount of bounce, the pacers will love enjoying bowling at this very venue. The pitch won’t slow down in the 2nd innings as well. However, once set, the batters can also play their shots, and they will get their rewards. The outfield of the ground is very fast, whereas the boundaries also are not that huge.

A century, a #MarshCup win and Player of the Match honours 🖤💛 Fair start to the season for Flip! 🔥💪 #WESTISBEST pic.twitter.com/A2TtkJ6Ocl — WACA (@WACA_Cricket) September 25, 2022

This stadium has hosted a total of 80 ODIs, where the average 1st innings score has been 223 runs, which states that the batting has not been that easy. A couple of games were played here in the last season’s Marsh One Day Cup, and the pacers dominated in those games as well.