Wankhede Stadium average score in ODI: Is Wankhede Stadium best for bowling or batting?

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is set to host the first ODI match of the three-match ODI series between India and Australia today. This stadium is hosting an ODI match after a spell of three long years, and the last match played here was also played between these two sides only.

This is the first match at the venue after the renovation, and after this match, a total of seven home matches of Mumbai Indians will also be played here. The process to book the IPL tickets in Wankhede Stadium has also been started.

The Mumbai crowd will miss seeing their home lad and Indian captain Rohit Sharma in the first ODI match. Wankhede Stadium is always called a batters paradise, and considering the quality of batters on both sides, the first ODI can certainly be a high-scoring affair.

Wankhede Stadium average score in ODI

Wankhede Stadium is generally a great track for batting, and we have seen some high-scoring clashes at the venue. However, the numbers in ODIs at the Stadium do not reflect them. A total of 22 ODIs have been played here, where 11 matches have been won by the chasing teams and the same number of matches have been won by the teams batting first.

The average first-innings ODI score at this venue is just 247 runs. Even in the last match, India got all out on just 255 runs. So, despite being a brilliant batting track, we have not seen many high-scoring encounters in ODIs at the venue.

Is Wankhede Stadium best for bowling or batting

The stats at the Wankhede Stadium in ODIs have been not been great for batting, but we have seen on enough occasions that this track is really good for the batters. In the IPL and even T20Is, this track has been excellent for batting.