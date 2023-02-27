How to book IPL tickets online 2023 Mumbai Indians: When IPL tickets will be available 2023 for Wankhede Stadium?

MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association), which will be selling tickets for all Indian Premier League matches 2023 to be played at the Wankhede Stadium, have emerged as the most proactive state association regarding initiating something novel the ticket booking process.

It was exactly 10 days ago when fixtures for the upcoming 16th season of the Indian Premier League were made official by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India). Since then, for reasons easily graspable, fans have been eagerly awaiting to book IPL 2023 tickets.

With the tickets yet to be put on sale for general public, interested fans will have to further extend their wait. However, fans of Mumbai Indians have been provided with encouraging signs with respect to IPL tickets 2023.

How to book IPL tickets online 2023?

A commonly used method in other countries, MCA have come up with pre-registration process for the first time in the IPL. People, who will pre-register for IPL 2023 tickets, will get an early access at the time of ticket sales.

All interested fans have to do is click here to reach the pre-registration page on the website of ticketing platform BookMyShow. Upon clicking on “Register” towards the right side of the computer screens, fans will be redirected to a page where they will have to provide details such as First Name, Last Name, Email ID, Phone Number, Gender, Pincode and Date of Birth.

Having begun at 11:00 hours today, the process can be completed anytime before March 8 (23:00 hours). While users’ probability of buying a ticket due to early access increases in the general run of things, there is no guarantee for a confirmed ticket though. It is worth mentioning that such pre-registrations primarily provides a user with priority on a first-come-first-serve basis.

When IPL tickets will be available 2023 for Wankhede Stadium?

As mentioned above, March 8 is the deadline for pre-registration process. Hence, there is no way tickets will be put on sale before this date.

Considering how IPL 2022 was played across three venues in Maharashtra due to COVID-19 restrictions, IPL 2023 will be the first instance of a full-fledged IPL season being conducted across as many as 12 different cities of the country since 2019.

As far as people keen to watch IPL 2023 matches in other cities, all they can do for now is wait for any information with reference to the tickets.