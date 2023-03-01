Wankhede Stadium new look: What are the new features of Mumbai Wankhede Stadium renovation process?

When team India were playing against Australia during the second Test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a few Cricket fans had expressed their displeasure on the pathetic conditions, with respect to facilities as basic as access to clean toilets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

One user on Twitter even shamefully revealed how she had once found all the women’s toilets at the Wankhede Stadium almost all locked up, and had to unfortunately explain her daughter to not drink any more water until they were to exit from the stadium.

With other people then joining her to share their awful experiences as well, the Mumbai Cricket Association, a few days ago shared a few pictures of ther under-renovation Wankhede Stadium.

Wankhede Stadium new look

Claiming to have upgraded the facilities at the iconic Cricket match venue for better spectator experience, the MCA revealed that the renovation work is underway in a phased manner.

Renovations of the Wankhede Stadium is already underway in a phased manner. Here's the latest look at the progress being made. We are sure that the spectators will enjoy the upgraded facilities at the iconic Wankhede.

In yet another tweet, the MCA stated, “The next phase of renovation includes the refurbishment of the boxes, public utility areas and the toilets at the stadium. Soon a new experience and fully renovated stadium will be there for the public to enjoy matches at Iconic Wankhede stadium.”

The Wankhede Stadium is scheduled to host the first ODI between India and Australia on March 17, four days post the end of the ongoing four-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Post that, it would also host some matches of the imminent 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sachin Tendulkar’s life-size statue to be installed inside Wankhede Stadium

The MCA officials, after having the consent of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, have decided to install his life-size statue inside the Wankhede Stadium.

Set to turn 50 years of age this year in April, the officials have decided to install the Master’s statue as a small token of appreciation from their side.

The statue will likely be unveiled during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, scheduled to take place in India this year.

The association has decided on installing a life-size statue of the cricketing legend in order to celebrate the Master Blaster's 50th Birthday.

