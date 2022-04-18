Highest chase in IPL history: IPL highest run chase in all seasons

Highest chase in IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders are chasing what will become their highest-ever successful run chase in the history of the IPL.

During the 30th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium, Rajasthan Royals put on board a formidable 217/5 in 20 overs after being put in to bat first by Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer.

Needing 218 runs to win the match, Kolkata will have to register the third-highest run chase in the history of the IPL. As far as their personal record is concerned, a successful 218-run chase will become their highest-ever.

Been on the wrong side of Rajasthan opening batter Jos Buttler’s third IPL century, Knight Riders’ ploy of promoting spinner Sunil Narine in the batting order didn’t work for them as the left-hand batter returned to the pavilion without even facing a delivery.

Having said that, opening batter Aaron Finch and captain Shreyas Iyer put together a game-changing 107-run partnership to put Royals on the back foot. An enthralling contest at the Cricket Club of India has since kept both the teams in contention of staging their fourth IPL 2022 victory.

Given the current match situation, Iyer will have to lead from the front in KKR are to prevent a fourth defeat this season. Assuming that Iyer manages to seal this record chase, it will bolster his personal reputation in the shortest format to a large extent.

