Wankhede stadium pitch report batting or bowling: Wankhede stadium pitch report for IPL 2022

Wankhede stadium pitch report batting or bowling: Mumbai’s iconic stadium will host a total of 20 league matches during IPL 2022.

Navi Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium is set to host the inaugural lip-smacking match between the previous season finalists in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 26.

Devoid of any home advantage, all the ten franchises would play 70 league matches across four venues in the two cities in Western India of Mumbai and Pune.

With the three Mumbai venues in Wankhede stadium, Brabourne stadium, and DY Patil stadium set to host 55 league matches, Wankhede would alone host 20 of those.

Numbers rarely lie and present most of the story while give an idea as to what one should expect to unfold. During 10 of the previous 13 night matches at Wankhede, teams batting second/chasing have emerged victorious.

Aggressive batters at the top would lay the platform for a huge score, as the same would be imperative with dew highly to make an appearance later. Hence, teams batting first would have to target a score of at least 180+ to stand a chance with the shorter boundaries in play and the dew factor as mentioned before.

The pitch at Wankhede is made up of red soil. This means there would be decent enough bounce and carry for the pacers, especially during the initial few matches of the league phase which would be played across as many as five pitches adjacent to each other. Therefore, while the pitch would be good for batting, the extra bounce and carry for the pacers on the surface could garner them quick wickets upfront. Teams with express pacers would enjoy the purchase from the wicket and might prove to be the game changers.

With the red soil surface prone to wear and tear relatively earlier than a black soil pitch, one can expect spinners to have a say during the second half of the league stages at this venue as well.