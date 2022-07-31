Warner Park Stadium pitch report today: Warner Park Basseterre St Kitts pitch report 2nd T20 IND vs WI

Warner Park Stadium pitch report today: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies

West Indies and India will be up against each other in the 2nd match of the 5-match T20I series at Warner Park in St. Kitts. Team India won the first match easily, and they would want to take a 2-0 lead in the series, whereas the hosts would want to level it.

The bowlers of the Indian team are looking in great rhythm, whereas the batters have also done their job well. West Indies, on the other hand, are struggling to put their mark with the bat, and selecting a right-playing combination is still a bit of a headache for them.

The action between West Indies and India will move out of Trinidad for the first time in the series. St Kitts’ Warner Park has hosted a lot of T20 games since the last year, and this is yet another important game being played at this very ground.

It is interesting to see that this ground has produced absolutely contrasting results in the T20Is and domestic T20 games. In the international games, the batting teams have struggled a lot, whereas, in the CPL or domestic T20 games, the batters have done comparatively well on this ground.

Well played to @BCCI 🇮🇳 on 5 match series opener victory in the @goldmedalindia T20I Cup, powered by Kent Water Purifiers #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/eA7Wzfril1 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 29, 2022

A total of 8 T20Is have been played here, where six of them have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings T20I score has been just 128 runs. West Indies have recorded the lowest score (45/10) here, and England have recorded the highest one (182-6).

The Caribbean Premier League 2021 was entirely played at this very ground due to Covid regulations, and the batters enjoyed batting in most of the games. So, a fresh pitch is expected at this venue for the match between West Indies and India, and the batters should get some help from the wicket.

In CPL 2021, the top-5 wicket-takers of the tournament were all pacers, and they would want to extract help from the surface in the initial overs of the game. The spinners can also play a part in the middle-overs.