Warner vs Rabada head to head: David Warner vs Punjab stats in IPL

Warner vs Rabada head to head: The battle between Kagiso Rabada and David Warner will be a thrilling one on Delhi vs Punjab IPL 2022 game.

After a lot of Covid complications, Delhi Capitals will be up against Punjab Kings in the league game of IPL 2022. The match was scheduled to play at the MCA Stadium in Pune, but it has now been shifted to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Mitchell Marsh will miss this game for the Delhi Capitals due to Covid. Delhi Capitals lost their last game, and they would want to turn their fortunes around in this game. The opening part of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw will again play an important part.

Warner vs Rabada head to head

The battle between David Warner and Kagiso Rabada is going to be an interesting one in this game. Both of them are looking in brilliant form this season, where Warner has scored two half-centuries in three games, whereas Kagiso Rabada has scalped 7 wickets so far.

In IPL history, David Warner has scored 61 runs against Kagiso Rabada in 39 balls at an excellent strike-rate of 156.41. However, Kagiso Rabada has managed to dismiss David Warner thrice in the process i.e. Rabada has taken the wicket of David Warner in every 9.38 balls in the IPL.

In overall T20s, Warner has scored 96 runs in 71 balls against Rabada at a strike-rate of 135.21. Rabada has managed to dismiss Warner five times. Rabada has a clear advantage over David Warner in the overall T20s.

How many runs will David Warner score this season? 🔥 His #IPL2022 so far: 4 (12) vs LSG

61 (45) vs KKR

66 (38) vs RCB pic.twitter.com/By10g6hhQN — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 19, 2022

David Warner vs Punjab stats in IPL

David Warner possesses an excellent record against the Punjab Kings. In 21 games against Punjab, Warner has scored 945 runs at an average of 49.74, courtesy of 11 half-centuries. Warner would want to manage his outstanding record against Punjab Kings in this game as well.

The bowling line-up of Punjab Kings has leaked runs apart from Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar this season. With the kind of form Warner is in, he can be in for a treat.