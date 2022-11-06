Was Shakib Al Hasan ruled out fairly: Who is 3rd umpire today in Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20?

Pakistan and Bangladesh are up against each other in the Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide. This is a virtual quarter-final match, and a controversial moment came in the match when Shakib al Hasan was dismissed by Shadab Khan on Shakib’s very first ball.

Bangladesh opted to bat first on a slowish Adelaide track, and the bowlers of Pakistan dominated them. They managed to score just 127-8 runs in the first innings, where Shaheen Afridi bowled an excellent spell of 4-0-22-4. Shadab Khan also took a couple of wickets, but it was surprising that Mohammad Nawaz did not bowl a single over.

The winner of this match will join India, New Zealand and England in the semi-final of the tournament. None gave any chances to Bangladesh and Pakistan after their initial results, but South Africa’s loss against the Netherlands changed all the scenarios.

Was Shakib Al Hasan ruled out fairly

Shakib al Hasan’s dismissal in the match was seriously a controversial call in the match. This was Shakib’s very first ball of the match, and Shadab bowled a fuller delivery, Shakib came down the track but missed the line and the ball crashed on his pads, the umpire gave him out. Shakib was really quick in referring to the call as he was certain that there was an edge.

On the replays, it was seen that the ball passing through the edge and the bat hitting the ground happened at almost the same time. However, from one angle it was clear that the bat was in the air and the ball took the edge at that very moment. Although, the third umpire was not convinced and he stayed with the official call.

With that camera angle, it was certain that Shakib edged the ball first, and when the decision came, he was stunned and shocked over the same, he even had a discussion with the umpire, but the decision was been made. Shakib and Bangladesh will certainly consider them unlucky with this one.

Who is 3rd umpire today in Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20?

Zimbabwe’s Langton Rusere is the 3rd umpire in the Super 12 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval. He is just 37 years of age, and he made his T20I debut as an umpire in 2015 in a match between India and Zimbabwe.,