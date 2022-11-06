“Looking forward to the final actually”: Shaheen Afridi confident about reaching T20 World Cup 2022 final after winning Man of the Match vs Bangladesh

Pakistan’s pacer Shaheen Afridi is finally at his best, and he delivered a Man of the Match performance against Bangladesh to help Pakistan in sealing their spot in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Afridi is now looking forward to the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

South Africa’s defeat against the Netherlands gave Pakistan a lifeline, and they grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Bangladesh batted first, and the batting of the side never got going. Afridi’s brilliant spell of 4-0-22-4 forced Bangladesh to score just 127-8 in the 1st innings.

Pakistan also struggled in the initial phase of the innings, but Mohammad Haris and Shan Masood played some excellent cameos at the end to seal an easy win for the Pakistan side. Then win secured the semi-final spot for Pakistan.

Shaheen Afridi confident about reaching T20 World Cup 2022 final

Shaheen Afridi won the Man of the Match against Bangladesh for his excellent spell in the match. Afridi made his return in this tournament after suffering a knee injury which forced him to miss the Asia Cup 2022 as well. He clearly struggled in the initial matches, but he has been excellent in the last two do-or-die matches for Pakistan.

Afridi said that it is not easy to bowl consistently at 140 km/h after returning from an injury, and he is recovering slowly and slowly. He said that the team wants him to bowl well, whereas he was so confident in saying that the Pakistan team is now looking forward to the final match.

“I am improving day by day. Not easy to bowl at 140 after coming back from injury. We have played good cricket in the last few games. Team needed me to bowl well. We are looking forward to the final actually,” Shaheen Afridi said at the post-match conference.

Pakistan’s semi-final opponent is yet to be determined, if India wins against Zimbabwe, they will play against New Zealand in Sydney, or else, they will play England in Adelaide. The final of the tournament will be played at the MCG on 13 November.