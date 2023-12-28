WATCH: Cameraman Interrupts Couple’s Cozy Moment During Australia vs Pakistan Melbourne Test

A couple enjoying a rare cozy moment in a comparatively empty stand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was interrupted by a cameraman on the third day of the second Test of the ongoing Pakistan’s tour of Australia. Enjoying a moment in the absence of a lot of people around them, the two soon became fodder of amusement for rest of the spectators.

A video doing the rounds on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shows a couple, intimately involved, getting caught in the camera. The horror of shock and embarrassment was evident on their faces.

The guy, in a T-shirt and shorts, had his supposed girlfriend/partner lying on his lap in a restful manner in a bid to enjoy each other’s company apart from an intriguing contest. However, the moment they found themselves on the camera, the woman quickly got up with an open gasp as the guy hid his face in a white hoodie.

“Wait a minute what did we all just see? Yet you are complaining about missed catches?” read the tweet that shared the video.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Kinnzayyy/status/1740274577358676034?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The couple’s embarrassment not only entertained the crowd present at the MCG but also the netizens who watched the clip. Memes galore across social media platforms regarding the incident with many sharing similar funny takes.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/StellarTweeting/status/1740289135519162568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/StellarTweeting/status/1740289135519162568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/echchattha/status/1740297274327253209?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Kinnzayyy/status/1740312089410052275?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

If truth be told, videos like these are common across all sports. Speaking particularly of cricket, a woman making obscene gestures was once caught by a cameraman.

On the contrary, adorably loved-up moments are deliberately sought out by cameramen in American sports. NHL, NBA, MLB etc. all have moments during the game when the Kiss Cam takes over.

For the unversed, the Kiss Cam is when the camera scans the audiences to find a couple whose faces are then placed on the screen for everyone to see. This indicates that they have to kiss each other. It is a cute and funny moment that the audiences enjoy without taking an offence. Sometimes, the man and woman caught on camera aren’t even a couple, which creates an awkward situation to further ensure jocularity.

The NBA Kiss Cam is particularly notorious for sneaking up on couples, be it common folk or celebrities alike. Interestingly, even the POTUS isn’t safe as even Barrack and Michelle Obama had to share a kiss while watching an exhibition match in 2012.