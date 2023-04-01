WATCH: Chants of ‘Dhoni Dhoni’ echo at Ahmedabad Metro Station as CSK captain arrives to bat in IPL 2023 opener

It was the fourth delivery of the 18th Over being bowled by Gujarat Titans‘ pacer Alzarri Joseph, when nearly one lakh people sitting inside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, had erupted in joy upon the fall of Chennai Super Kings‘ star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja‘s wicket.

The much anticipated moment was upon them – the arrival of Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the crease. Surely having entered the twilight of his cricketing career, Dhoni is now like that unaffordable sweet dish at a big fat wedding which has to be consumed, else the feast is considered incomplete.

The spectators roared at the top of their voices as Dhoni made his way towards the pitch, to face the few deliveries left in the CSK innings. The fans’ night was made when he smashed a good length delivery on the stumps bowled by Joshua Little, towards the deep square leg fence for a humongous Six.

With the crowd far from having soaked in the euphoria post the Six, Dhoni smashed the very next delivery for a Four to inject within them some more joules of energy, enough to keep them charged for at least a week.

Chants of ‘Dhoni Dhoni’ echo at Ahmedabad Metro Station

The thousands of fans at the Ahmedabad metro station who couldn’t make their way through to the stadiums, had to watch the event via their mobile phones.

In a video posted by a Twitter user today morning, a certain platform at one of the metro lines echoed with chants of ‘Dhoni Dhoni’ while he was at the crease. The video then cuts inside the train, where fans are glued to their screens and chant Dhoni’s name repeatedly in full intensity.

Sunil Gavaskar once said:

‘Sachin has fans in Mumbai and Delhi, Ganguly has fans in Kolkata, Kohli has fans in Bengaluru..Delhi area but MSD has fans across India.’

From village to city there is only one cricketing icon MS DHONI. pic.twitter.com/B35grxP40C — Sumit (@kallucricketer) April 1, 2023

Dhoni wins hearts, CSK lose the opening match

While Dhoni did provide his fans with some priceless moments yet again, CSK had to face defeat against the Titans in their IPL 2023 opening match.

Handing the target of 179 runs batting first, CSK couldn’t prevent the GT batters from chasing the total down with five wickets in hand, and four balls to spare.