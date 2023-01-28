Why is Ashton Agar not playing today’s BBL 12 Qualifer between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers at Optus Stadium?

Perth Scorchers are up against Sydney Sixers in the Qualifier match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The winner of this match will qualify for the final of the tournament, whereas the loser will get one more opportunity as both these teams finished in the top 2 positions. This match is expected to be a great one.

Despite facing a lot of injury and availability issues, Perth Scorchers managed to top the table with 11 wins in 14 games. The pace duo of Jason Behrendorff and AJ Tye has been great for the side, whereas Aaron Hardie and Josh Inglis have been their best batters so far.

Sydney Sixers finished in the 2nd position, and the arrival of Steve Smith has been an extremely big boost for the side. Sean Abbott has been excellent with the ball, and the team will rely on experienced batters like Jordan Silk and Moises Henriques in the match.

Why is Ashton Agar not playing today’s BBL 12 Qualifer

Perth Scorchers are missing the services of their star spin all-rounder Ashton Agar in this match. Without Agar, the Perth Scorchers are playing this match without any specialist spinner. The readers must note that Agar has been removed from the Scorchers’ squad considering his involvement in Australia’s Border Gavaskar Trophy squad.

The Australian team is expected to reach India by February 1st, and the management is not risking their bowlers for the same. Agar was not having a great season with both bat and the ball in BBL12, where he scalped 6 wickets in 10 wickets and scored just 34 runs with the bat as well.

In the last match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder, David Warner asked about the availability of Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Matt Renshaw in the next game against Melbourne Renegades. It will be interesting to see the availability of Australian big players for the next matches.