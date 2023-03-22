Suryakumar Yadav memes today: Twitter reactions on funniest memes on SKY registering 3rd consecutive golden duck in Chennai ODI

Having completed a couple of years in international cricket earlier this month, India batter Suryakumar Yadav has lived both extremes of the highest level in this period. No. 1 batter in T20Is, Yadav is finding it difficult to face more than one delivery in the other white-ball format. Scoring runs, meanwhile, has been a secondary concern for the hard-hitting batter at this point in time.

While Yadav’s current ODI form wasn’t impressive by any means even before the start of the recently concluded three-match ODI series against Australia, he has witnessed a whole new level of low after scoring 0 (1) for three times in a row under astonishing circumstances.

Pinned in front of the stumps by Australia speedster Mitchell Starc whilst batting at No. 4 in the first two ODIs in Mumbai and Visakhapatnam respectively, the right-handed batter was bowled by all-rounder Ashton Agar in the third ODI in Chennai.

Batting at No. 7 tonight, Yadav failed to contribute in spite of the team management handing him a completely different role at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Quite visibly dejected with himself and understandably so, Yadav returned to the pavilion with his head bowed down.

With the 32-year old player failing to make contact with the ball throughout the series, he has become the 14th cricketer to register three consecutive golden ducks in this format. Been publicly backed by captain Rohit Sharma (30) and head coach Rahul Dravid all this while, it will be interesting to see if Yadav finds a spot in the Indian ODI squad post Indian Premier League 2023.

