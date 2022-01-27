Watch PSL Live Streaming Online free: 2022 PSL Live on which channel in Pakistan?

Watch PSL Live Streaming Online free: Karachi Kings take on Multan Sultans in the opening match of Pakistan Super League 2022.

The much anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) is back with its 7th season, amidst some challenging times pertaining the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season is set to commence within a few minutes which will witness Pakistan’s two superstars take on each other. Karachi Kings led by Babar Azar will face Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans.

The news out from the center is that it is Mohammad Rizwan who has won the Toss and has decided to bowl first at the National Stadium in Karachi.

“We would like to assess the conditions first-up and see how things pan out for us. We didn’t perform well at his venue in the previous PSL and we will look to turn things around this time,” exclaimed Mohammad Rizwan post winning the Toss.

It is worth mentioning that the crowd won’t be at full capacity as PCB have announced a list of Covid-specific measures for the tournament.

Watch PSL Live Streaming Online free

Online users can watch the aforementioned encounter between the two sides for free on the Daraz App.

HBL PSL 7 K Har match dekhain, only on Daraz app#Abcricketkaheinbhi

Download Now: https://t.co/3QxkWjwvP7 pic.twitter.com/l6TLh0rQsR — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) January 26, 2022

As for the television users in India, the match is being telecast on the Sony Sports Network on channels Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Online users in India can stream the tournament on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV at a nominal subscription fee. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

Local fans in Pakistan have multiple options of following PSL 2022. Popular television channels A Sports, PTV Sports and TEN Sports will be televising all the matches.