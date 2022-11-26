WBBL Winners list: Full list of Women’s Big Bash League winners all seasons

Adelaide Strikers Women won their first-ever WBBL title by beating Sydney Sixers Women by 10 runs in the final at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney. Ahead of the match, Sydney Sixers were termed the favourites, but the Strikers proved everyone wrong with their performances.

The Strikers batted first and scored 147-5 in the first innings, where Deandra Dottin played a brilliant knock of 52 runs in 37 balls. Katie Mack also played a knock of 31 runs at the top. Sophie Ecclestone took a couple of wickets for the Sydney Sixers Women.

Sydney Sixers Women had a terrible start where they lost their initial 4 wickets for just 16 runs, where the top players like Suzie Bates, Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner failed. Ellyse Perry, Nicole Bolton and Maitlan Brown tried their best, but the team got all out on 137 runs and lost by 10 runs.

WBBL Winners list

This is the 8th edition of the Women’s Big Bash League, and five teams have lifted the trophies so far. Sydney Thunder won the inaugural edition of the tournament by beating Sydney Sixers by 3 wickets in the final of the tournament.

Sydney Sixers lost the final of the first edition, but they made a brilliant comeback and then won the title for the next couple of seasons. Interestingly, they defeated Perth Scorchers in the finals of both seasons. Ellyse Perry led the side on both occasions as well.

The next two seasons belonged to Brisbane Heat, and they won continuous titles in 2018 and 2019. Sydney Thunder won their 2nd WBBL title in 2020, whereas Perth Scorchers won their maiden title in 2021 by beating Adelaide Strikers in the final of the tournament.

Adelaide Strikers finally won the title after losing two finals in the last three years by beating the 2-time champions Sydney Sixers in Sydney.