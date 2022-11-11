Weber WBBL T20 2022 Points Table: Womens Big Bash League 08 Points Table

With more than half the teams having finished playing their 10 league matches by the end of the day, it is safe to say that the ongoing eighth season of Women’s Big Bash League has entered its business end now.

As a result, the tournament is at a stage where each victory or loss will affect a team’s chances of qualifying or not qualifying for the next round. As this piece is being written, Adelaide Strikers are hosting Hobart Hurricanes at the Karen Rolton Oval.

Not been able to replicate their success from last season, defending champions Perth Scorchers are currently at the fourth position on the points table. With four more league matches left to be played, Scorchers would be having eyes on making amends to be in the best position for defending their title.

WBBL 07 runners-up Strikers, meanwhile, have done comparatively better. Currently at the third position, a victory in this home match has it in it to power them to the second position (even the first one depending on Net Run Rate).

Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat, both of whom were the other two qualifying teams last season, have had very contrasting fortunes in WBBL 08.

While Renegades are reeling at the penultimate position with just a couple of wins in their 10 matches thus far, Heat are the current table-toppers on the back of winning seven out of their 10 matches. Another victory or so will even push them to the next round for the fifth time in a row.

In addition to Renegades, two-time WBBL champions Sydney Thunder haven’t also been able to play according to their potential as a lone victory in 10 matches finds them at the bottom position.

Weber WBBL T20 2022 Points Table

ALSO READ: When and where to watch WBBL 2022 in India?