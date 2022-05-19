Cricket

“We gave it everything we had”: Shreyas Iyer thanks fans for constant support after KKR’s exit in IPL 2022

Shreyas Iyer has thanked the fans of Kolkata Knight Riders on Twitter after KKR's early exit from the competition.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Dennis Rodman, the only man to be affiliated with NWO, North Korea, and the Detroit Pistons!": How the Bulls Legend represented the peak of debauchery 
Next Article
"The Badshah of Aligarh": Harsha Bhogle regrets missing watching Rinku Singh batting in KKR vs LSG 2022 IPL match
Cricket Latest News
Rinku Singh could not help Kolkata Knight Riders win the game against Lucknow, but Harsha Bhogle has hailed his performance in the match.
“The Badshah of Aligarh”: Harsha Bhogle regrets missing watching Rinku Singh batting in KKR vs LSG 2022 IPL match

Rinku Singh could not help Kolkata Knight Riders win the game against Lucknow, but Harsha…