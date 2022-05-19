“We gave it everything we had”: Shreyas Iyer thanks fans for constant support after KKR’s exit in IPL 2022

Shreyas Iyer has thanked the fans of Kolkata Knight Riders on Twitter after KKR’s early exit from the competition.

Kolkata Knight Riders, the finalists of IPL 2021 failed big time in IPL 2022. Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 runs in their last league game to knock Kolkata out of the tournament.

Kolkata Knight riders managed to win just six of their 14 games in the tournament, and they finished with 12 points at the end. The main problem of the team was the stability as they used the most numbers of players in the playing 11 amongst all ten teams.

The bowlers of the side bowled well in the tournament, but the batters of the side disappointed throughout. Shreyas Iyer was the side’s best batter, whereas Andre Russel also had some brilliant performances with both bat and the ball.

Shreyas Iyer thanks KKR fans for their support in IPL 2022

Skipper Shreyas Iyer has addressed and thanked the KKR fans for their constant support in the IPL 2022. Iyer said that the team gave everything on the field, and he is proud of the attitude and character showed by the players on the field.

“We gave it everything we had, we left everything out there on the field. Proud of our attitude and the character we showed. Thank you to all the fans for the support, now and always,” Shreyas Iyer tweeted.

On a personal note, Shreyas Iyer was the highest run-scorer of the KKR this season, where he again crossed the mark of 400 runs. He scored 401 runs at 30.84, courtesy of three half-centuries. He had a strike-rate of 134.56 in the competition.

Kolkata Knight Riders, who are searching for their third IPL title are expected to go into next season with a different coaching unit. Head Coach Brendon McCullum has left the job of Kolkata Knight Rides after being appointed as the new head coach of England’s red-ball team.