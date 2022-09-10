“We never talk about the toss”: Saqlain Mushtaq believes champion teams do not think about toss ahead of Asia Cup 2022 final

Pakistan cricket team’s coach Saqlain Mushtaq has said that the champion teams do not rely on the toss to win games ahead of Asia Cup 2022 final.

Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in the final match of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday in Dubai. Ahead of the final, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in the last match of the Super 4 stages to earn a psychological advantage over their rivals in the final.

Tosses have played a huge part in this tournament, and the chasing teams have certainly done well. Sri Lanka have won all of their tosses in the Super 4 stage, and they have won all of the games as well. Pakistan lost the toss against Sri Lanka, and they lost that game. So, it is clear that tosses have impacted the game in the Asia Cup 2022.

Saqlain Mushtaq believes champion teams do not think about toss

Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq has said that champion teams do not think about the toss. He insists that the champions should play well in both innings of the game, and the Pakistan side does not even think about the toss.

“If you want to become champion, you do not think or talk about the toss. You have to be champion in the first innings and second innings as well. We never talk about the toss, and we do not think like that,” Saqlain Mushtaq said.

Talking about experiments in the Sri Lanka match, Mushtaq said that every combination is a winning combination, and there is no room for experimentation in international cricket. He said everyone in the side is an international player. Mushtaq praised the batting of the side and said that even Naseem Shah is a part of the batting order.

“Against India we batted very well, we chased very well against them. Against Afghanistan in the last game, the total was small, but in the end, our batting won us the game. Naseem is also a part of our batting order, all XI players bat in a team,” Mushtaq added.