“We never talk about the toss”: Saqlain Mushtaq believes champion teams do not think about toss ahead of Asia Cup 2022 final

Pakistan cricket team's coach Saqlain Mushtaq has said that the champion teams do not rely on the toss to win games ahead of Asia Cup 2022 final.
Rishikesh Sharma

