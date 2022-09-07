Weather at The Oval London: Kennington Oval weather forecast ENG vs SA 3rd Test Day 1

Weather at The Oval: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the third ENG vs SA Test Day 1.

The last clash of South Africa’s tour of England 2022 will commence in just over 12 hours from now in the form of a third Test match at The Oval. With the series level at 1-1, a Test match after an elongated break should bring the best out of players of both the teams.

Following the tradition, England announced their Playing XI on the eve of the match replacing injured Jonny Bairstow with debutant batter Harry Brook.

South Africa, on the other hand, haven’t announced their Playing XI till now and will only announce it at the toss on Thursday. Also needing to make changes due to both injuries and form, it will be interesting to see if the Proteas make a U-turn on their strategy around the number of fast bowlers or not.

Weather at The Oval

Completely opposite to what was the case with Day 1 of the second Test in Manchester, there’s a proper heavy rain forecast for the first day of the third Test in London.

The city is expected to receive a significant amount of rainfall throughout a day which will remain damp, cool and cloudy (of course!). In such a situation, a star-stop Day 1 might be in store for each one of us.

Going by AccuWeather’s rain prediction for Day 1, a maximum of 61% rain probability is expected in the morning session of the Test. Although the number might reduce by a small margin but it is expected to remain in vicinity of 50% in the afternoon session. There is likely to be a further dip in the evening session with a 34% rain probability at The Oval.

Hourly weather at Kennington Oval, London

11:00 AM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

12:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 61%).

01:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 61%).

02:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 57%).

03:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 57%).

04:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

05:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

06:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

06:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).