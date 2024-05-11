Max Verstappen Drove $63,000 Worth Ford-150 to Miami GP Following Red Bull’s Partnership With the US Manufacturer

At the start of 2023, Red Bull paved the way for Ford to return to Formula 1 as their strategic partners. The American automakers will become part of Red Bull’s powertrains unit and help them manufacture their 2026 power unit. This is exactly why, during the Miami GP weekend, the F1 world caught a rare glimpse of Max Verstappen in a Ford monster truck. According to photographer Kym Illman, the Dutchman made his way to the circuit in a $63,000 worth Ford F-150 lightning.

The usual models of the F-150 start from $44,000. However, the three-time champion was driving the top-of-the-line electric version of the SUV. Red Bull’s new partners would have loved to see the current world champion in one of their mini monster trucks. The electric version of the popular F-150 has a lot to offer, performance-wise.

The EV has an estimated range of 320 miles EPA with an extended-range battery. The extended-range battery also generates 580 horsepower (433 kW) and 775 pound-feet (1050 Nm) of torque. The F-150 also can reach a speed of 60 from 0 in 3.8 seconds. It’s a dual-motor car with a standard 4WD. Staying true to its nature, the truck can also pull a load of 10,000 lbs.

Sergio Perez was in a similar-looking Ford called the Expedition. The Mexican’s SUV retails around $55,000 in the US and is a massive vehicle. It can seat up to 8 people. It also has a 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine under the hood.

Meanwhile, the team boss, Christian Horner drove to the Miami International Autodrome in the same car as Verstappen. This expertise by Ford in electric and traditional engines will come in handy for the Austrian team.

Red Bull needs Ford’s help to pick up the pace on the 2026 engine development

The Powertrains division of Red Bull has been hard at work for over a year. The Milton Keynes team needs to make its first F1 engine and it has its own set of challenges. Moreover, outgoing CTO Adrian Newey has voiced his opinion on the flawed regulations. The British engineer even labeled the 50-50 combustion and electric power split as a marketing stunt.

After taking the bold step of starting their own powertrains department, Red Bull realized engine manufacturing isn’t as easy. Horner even admitted they’re 70 years behind their closest rival, Ferrari in that department. This is exactly where Ford’s partnership will come in handy.

However, the American company almost pulled out of the project after the controversy against Christian Horner. The Ford bosses did not want their company with high standards of integrity to be associated with such allegations. However, since the investigation cleared Horner of all charges, the partnership is back on track.