Weather at Trent Bridge Nottingham today: BBC weather Trent Bridge Day 5 ENG vs NZ 2nd Test

Weather at Trent Bridge Nottingham today: The SportsRush brings you the weather update of the day-5 of the ENG vs NZ 2nd test.

The 2nd test between England and New Zealand has reached its final day, and all the results are still possible in this match. Nottinghamshire Cricket Club announced free tickets for day five of the match, and the stadium is houseful as well.

The pitch has supported the batters in the game, and we have already seen four hundred in the match. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell scored hundreds for New Zealand, whereas Joe Root and Ollie Pope scored for the home side.

The Blackcaps have lost the first test match, and they need to win this match in order to stand a chance to win the series. They would first try to increase their lead on the last day, and then to take all the ten wickets of the English team.

Weather at Trent Bridge Nottingham today

Whenever there is a test match in England, the weather is one thing that is always being looked at with interest. The 2nd test between England and New Zealand has reached its final day, and it promises to be a thriller.

In a delight for the cricket fans around the world, the weather forecast for day-5 of the Nottingham test looks quite pleasing. According to Accuweather, there are absolutely no chances of rain on day five of the Nottingham Test. There can be overcast conditions, but the sun will poke out in between.

The temperature is also likely to stay pleasing with the temperature ranging from 18 degrees to 20 degrees Celsius, with the humidity going to 48%. So, the rain should stay away from the match, and we should get a full day of play. Although the weather in England is unexpected, the rain did arrive on day-2 of the match as well.