Trent Bridge free entry: How to buy Trent Bridge free tickets for Day 5 ENG vs NZ 2nd Test?

Trent Bridge free entry: There will be a free entry for the fans on Day-5 of the 2nd test between England and New Zealand in Nottingham.

The 2nd test between England and New Zealand is being played at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham, and it has reached an interesting stage. New Zealand scored 553 runs in the first innings, courtesy of brilliant hundreds from Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell.

In return, England scored 539 runs in their first innings, where Joe Root and Ollie Pope scored their respective hundreds. Trent Boult scalped a fifer for the visitors. At the end of day four, New Zealand were 224-7 in the 2nd innings, and they have scored a lead of 238 runs.

On Day-5, the Kiwis would want to reach a safe target first, and then they would want to declare the innings. New Zealand lost the first game, and if they cannot win this one, it will be confirmed that they won’t win the series. So, the Kiwis would want to play an aggressive brand of cricket.

Trent Bridge free entry

Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club have announced that free entry will be given to everyone for the 5th day of the 2nd test between England and New Zealand at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham. All three results are possible in the match on the last day.

This decision has been taken to encourage first-time visitors to watch their favourite stars on-ground live. The first four days have been brilliant, and that’s why the club has taken this decision. However, the fans should seal their tickets beforehand in order to watch the match live. Fans can claim the tickets by clicking here.

Those, who already bought the day-5 wickets, can retain their tickets to enter the stadium, and they will get a full refund of the same. To book new tickets, the fans can go to the official website, and they can book their tickets online for free. Nottinghamshire have although asked the fans for voluntary donations for the charity of the club.

Update: The ground is now fully occupied, and the fans without tickets won’t be allowed to enter the venue.