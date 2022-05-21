Weather forecast Wankhede Mumbai: What happens if Mumbai vs Delhi 2022 match gets abandoned due to rain?

Weather forecast Wankhede Mumbai: The rain threat has emerged in the IPL 2022 match between Delhi and Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are up against each other in the IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The home team Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi.

Mumbai Indians made two changes to their side, where Dewald Brevis and Hrithik Shokeen replaced Tristan Stubbs and Sanjay Yadav. The fans were expecting Arjun Tendulkar to debut in this game, but this was not meant to be.

“We are going to bowl first. Good track. Wanted to have a score in front of us,” Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

“Two changes. Brevis back in for Stubbs. Shokeen in place of Sanjay, who is injured.”

Rishabh Pant announced that Prithvi Shaw is back in the team after missing four games for the Delhi Capitals. He came in the team for Lalit Yadav. Shaw will partner with David Warner at the top, whereas Sarafaraz Khan shifts to the middle order.

The weather caught everyone by surprise in the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 match. As soon as Rishabh Pant came out for the toss, the rain started pouring down. The Covers were quickly placed by the Wankhede Stadium’s staff to ensure that the pitch does not get affected.

The weather update of Mumbai does not look threatening for the game though. There will be a cloud cover throughout the match, but the chances of rain are quite bleak. Ahead of the match, the rain stopped as well and the super shoppers were at the work.

It’s started to rain in Mumbai just after the toss. And no, Arjun Tendulkar isn’t playing in the XI. Saw him measuring his run up and thought he was going to play. Alas…#MIvsDC — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) May 21, 2022

This match is very important for the playoffs qualification scenarios. If Delhi will win this match, they will qualify, or else Royal Challengers Bangalore. In case of rain, Delhi Capitals will get just one point, and they will be knocked out of the tournament. So, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope for rain in this game.

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have sealed their top-2 places, whereas either of Delhi or Bangalore will face Lucknow in the eliminator game.