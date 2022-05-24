Most runs in IPL playoffs: Highest run scorer in IPL playoffs history

Most runs in IPL playoffs: Neither of the Top Five highest Indian Premier League playoffs run-scorers is playing this season’s playoffs.

The playoffs of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League is up and running with Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals playing against each other at the Eden Gardens right now.

Titans captain Hardik Pandya has invited Royals in to bat first after winning the toss. While table-toppers Gujarat have made a change by bringing in Alzarri Joseph for Lockie Ferguson, Rajasthan haven’t tinkered with a winning combination.

Playing only their first season, GT deserve applauds for winning 10 out of their 14 IPL 2022 league matches. RR, champions of the inaugural season, have qualified for IPL playoffs for the fifth time and after four years.

Most runs in IPL playoffs

As far as the highest run-scorers in IPL playoffs are concerned, it is worth mentioning that each of the seven top run-scorers have represented Chennai Super Kings at some point in their IPL careers.

Defending champions Super Kings haven’t played according to their reputation this season but the same doesn’t take away from the fact that they have played the most number of IPL playoffs. It is the exact reason why their players have done so well in playoffs over the years.

Chennai, who have played a total of 13 IPL seasons till now, have qualified for playoffs on a whopping 11 occasions. The next on this list are Mumbai Indians. Most successful IPL franchise, MI have qualified for IPL playoffs in nine out of 15 seasons.