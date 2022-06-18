Chinnaswamy Stadium T20 records: M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru T20 stats and highest innings total

Chinnaswamy Stadium T20 records: The iconic Bengaluru cricket stadium will be hosting its eighth T20I tomorrow.

The fifth T20I of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of India will be played in Bengaluru tomorrow. Expected to be a dead-rubber after South Africa won the first two T20Is, the final match of the series will now be a series-decider after India have come back from behind to win the last two T20Is.

Eighth T20I to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, India will be playing their sixth match in the shortest format here. In their previous five matches, India have won two and lost three T20Is at this venue. South Africa, on the other hand, had won their lone Bengaluru T20I (last T20I to be played here).

Chinnaswamy Stadium T20 records

Highest T20I run-scorers in Bengaluru are Glenn Maxwell (139), Virat Kohli (116), MS Dhoni (110), Suresh Raina (103) and Andre Fletcher (84). Quinton de Kock (79), Hardik Pandya (40), Reeza Hendricks (28), Temba Bavuma (27), Rishabh Pant (25) and Dinesh Karthik (7) are among the players playing this series and having played one or more Bengaluru T20I in the past.

Highest T20I wicket-takers at the Chinnaswamy Stadium are Yuzvendra Chahal (6), Shakib Al Hasan (4), Mustafizur Rahman (4), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3) and Samuel Badree (3). Kagiso Rabada (3), Hardik Pandya (3) and Tabraiz Shamsi (1) are players who have played at this venue in the past and are almost certain of playing on Sunday as well.

Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru T20 stats

With the last three seasons of Indian Premier League being played under COVID-19 restrictions, Chinnaswamy Stadium hasn’t received any opportunity of hosting a T20 match since India-South Africa T20I in 2019.

As far as the highest T20 run-scorers in Bengaluru are concerned, Kohli (2,762), AB de Villiers (1,991), Chris Gayle (1,813), Dhoni (631) and Robin Uthappa (590) lead the charts. South Africa wicket-keeper batter de Kock, who has had a brief IPL stint at RCB, has done well at this venue scoring 463 runs in 11 T20 innings at an average of 46.30 and a strike rate of 147.45 with the help of a century and three half-centuries.

Much like the batters, former Royal Challengers Bangalore players namely Chahal (57), R Vinay Kumar (32), Sreenath Aravind (30), Zaheer Khan (28) and Umesh Yadav (25) dominate in the list of highest T20 wicket-takers in Bengaluru as well.

