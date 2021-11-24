Weather in Galle tomorrow Day 5: What is the weather forecast for Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st Test?

Weather in Galle: The SportsRush presents for you the detailed weather prediction for Day 5 of first SL vs WI Test.

During the fourth day of the first Test of the ongoing West Indies’ tour of Sri Lanka in Galle, bad light came to the visitors’ rescue after they were reduced to 18/6 in a 348-run chase.

A crazy 12-over period in which the Sri Lankan spinners dictated terms with the new ball found West Indian batters literally clueless until batter Nkrumah Bonner and wicket-keeper batter Joshua Da Silva put on display a resistant effort in the evening session.

Earlier, Sri Lanka declared their innings on 191/4 in 40.5 overs on the back of brisk half-centuries from captain Dimuth Karunaratne (83) and batter Angelo Mathews (69*) after their bowlers took only 5.5 overs to pick the last West Indian wicket in the first innings.

The drama in the third session means that Sri Lanka need only four wickets to stage a victory at the Galle International Stadium. West Indies, on the other hand, still need 296 more runs for a victory. Sri Lanka, who are clear favourites at this point in time, will be hoping for rain gods to give them enough time to bundle out the opposition on the final day.

Played called due to bad light.

A steep chase continues on Day 5️⃣.#SLvWI #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/XbVOSxldH4 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 24, 2021

Weather in Galle tomorrow Day 5

A rain interruption in the morning session followed by a break due to bad light in the evening allowed 71.2 overs on Day 4 in Galle today. Practically speaking, these many overs should be enough for a Sri Lankan tomorrow.

Having said that, it will all depend on the weather conditions on Thursday. Contrary to today’s weather forecast, it rained in the morning and didn’t rain in the evening. According to AccuWeather’s weather forecast for Day 5, rain probability will remain at a maximum of 20% in the first session.

While the weather will remain cloudy in the subsequent two sessions, rain probability is only in single digits after the lunch break. If the weather stands by this prediction, fans can expect an intriguing Day 5 in Galle as no one would want West Indies to lose without even putting together a fight.

10:00 AM – 26 degree (Cloudy).

11:00 AM – 27 degree (Cloudy).

12:00 PM – 27 degree (Cloudy).

01:00 PM – 27 degree (Cloudy).

02:00 PM – 27 degree (Cloudy).

03:00 PM – 28 degree (Cloudy).

04:00 PM – 28 degree (Cloudy).

05:00 PM – 28 degree (Cloudy).

06:00 PM – 27 degree (Cloudy).