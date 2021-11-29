Galle International stadium weather: What is weather in Galle for Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2

Galle International stadium weather: What is the weather forecast like in Galle after a rain affected Day 1 of Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test

Having taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match home Test series against West Indies, Sri Lanka have yet again gone off to a solid start deciding to bat first after winning the Toss during the first day’s play of the 2nd Test.

The Day 1 of the Test however, commenced as late as 3 pm local time at the Galle International stadium. Persistent rain washed off both the morning and the afternoon sessions, with chances of the day’s play being washed out on the cards.

But the rain Gods did relent, and the fans got to witness 34.4 Overs on Day 1, with Sri Lanka posting a total of 113 runs for the loss of one wicket.

Pathum Nissanka (61* off 109) and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (42 off 90) stitched together a century stand for the first wicket, to put their team in a position of advantage in the Final Test.

Karunaratne, who has been in unbelievable form off-late was Caught and Bowled off Roston Chase just four Overs before Stumps on Day 1.

Having scored 6 consecutive scores of 50+, the Sri Lankan skipper was just two such scores away from claiming a world record of 8 consecutive Test fifties ever in the history of the game.

Stumps is called with only 34.4 overs of play possible on Day 1 in Galle. 🇱🇰 113/1 at the close of play. Pathum Nissanka on 61*, Oshada Fernando on 2*.#SLvWI pic.twitter.com/6zUsgOK8St — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) November 29, 2021

Galle International stadium weather: Weather on Day 2

The good news for the fans from the two nations is that there is very little forecast of rain tomorrow the entire day. We could perhaps witness a full day’s play on Day 2, with the rain God(s) likely to show some mercy.

As far as the weather is concerned, the Accuweather predicts that the conditions would remain overcast throughout the day with a 94% cloud cover. Chances of precipation would be as low as 7 percent.

If the forecast is to be believed, the sun might as well peep out at around 5pm local time, to ensure bad light doesn’t cut out the maximum Overs for the day. The temperature would linger around the 28 degrees Celsius mark.