“Well done Joe Root and team”: Michael Vaughan compliments England’s spirit for drawing Sydney Test vs Australia

Michael Vaughan compliments England’s spirit: The former English captain appears to be impressed by England’s thrilling draw.

A nerve-wracking draw against Australia in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 has ensured that England won’t get whitewashed in the five-match series.

Been there and done that twice in this century, England had given early impressions of replicating their third away Ashes whitewash. Had it not been for veteran pacer-duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson hanging it out with a lone wicket in hand, England might have been on the losing side for the fourth time in a row of this dispiriting tour.

Chasing a 388-run target, England scored 270/9 in 102 overs on the back of half-centuries from opening batter Zac Crawley (77) and vice-captain Ben Stokes (60). Even batter Jonny Bairstow (41) fought hard in the final session but the Australian continued to hunt to bring it down to needing a wicket to win the match.

Michael Vaughan compliments England’s spirit for drawing Sydney Test

Known for his vocal nature, former England captain Michael Vaughan took to social media platform Twitter to post a couple of tweets complimenting England’ spirit which had aided them to prevent a defeat.

Labeling the draw as a “step in the right direction”, Vaughan “loved” this Test in which England “competed” and “showed some bite” according to him.

That’s a step in the right direction .. Huge courage shown by the England side this week .. A draw might not seem much when you are 3-0 down but to me it is .. well done @root66 & the team .. that’s what spirit is all about .. #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 9, 2022

I think we all saw this week how much Test cricket means to this group of players .. the Aussies at the moment are a better team but competing & showing some bite is what it’s all about ., Loved the Test .. 👍 #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 9, 2022

England will now be heading to Hobart for the first time for an Ashes Test. In what will be another day-night match played with a pink ball, England will be without injured wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler.