Why is Steve Smith not playing today’s 1st T20I between Australia and West Indies at Carrara Oval?

Why is Steve Smith not playing today: Australia will be seen experimenting drastically with their batting order.

During the first T20I of West Indies’ tour of Australia 2022 at the Carrara Oval, Australia captain Aaron Finch has won the toss and chose to bowl.

Hosting West Indies in the shortest format after almost a decade, Australia have hinted at continuing with a significant experiment by promoting all-rounder Cameron Green as an opening batter despite him being unsure about his future as an opener. With Green doing exceedingly well in the role during tour of India last month, Australia don’t seem like wanting to not make the most of his current form.

The development has resulted in Finch dropping himself to No. 4 in the absence of all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. Playing his 96th T20I, Finch will be batting for the first time at No. 4. Readers must note that Finch has batted at No. 5 and 6 on four and one occasion respectively in his T20I career.

Why is Steve Smith not playing vs West Indies?

While Green might not even be playing this match had Stoinis recovered from a side strain, Australia have also persisted with batter Tim David in the middle-order.

David’s inclusion means leaving out former captain Steven Smith. A tough decision which Australia were expected to take at some point in time to accommodate an outright lower-order big-hitting option in David, Smith warming the bench at the Metricon Stadium isn’t surprising by any means.

Smith’s limited returns on India tour might have made the team management’s role easier as far as benching him is concerned. Assured of a place in Australia’s Playing XI during ICC T20 World Cup 2022 later this month, the 33-year old player’s immediate T20I future will be interesting to see.

Meanwhile, West Indies have made an astounding seven changes to their Playing XI which last played a home T20I against New Zealand around seven weeks ago. Batter Brandon King, vice-captain Rovman Powell, all-rounder Odean Smith and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph are four common players between the two Playing XIs.