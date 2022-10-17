“Well, yeah, I did”: Matthew Wade admits to pushing Mark Wood during controversial collision in Perth T20I

Matthew Wade admits to pushing Mark Wood: The Australian wicket-keeper batter has admitted his fault but after applying conditions.

Australia wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade has admitted his fault in a controversial collision with England fast bowler Mark Wood during the first T20I in Perth earlier this month.

Having said that, Wade also mentioned that he wasn’t entirely “conscious” when the incident happened after top-edging an express Wood bouncer on to his helmet.

Wade, 34, acknowledged that he would’ve regretted his actions had he done the same in a completely normal state without coping a severe blow on the head.

The left-handed batter continued to bat on the day because England captain Jos Buttler had chosen to not appeal for a potential obstructing the field dismissal. Wade, however, said that he would’ve walked back to the dugout had he been given out without any objections especially after watching the replays.

Matthew Wade admits to pushing Mark Wood during controversial collision in Perth T20I

Speaking to cricket.com.au’s The Unplayable Podcast recently, Wade used the words “horrible” and “chaos” to define the set of events at the Perth Stadium before revealing a confronting discussion with pacer Kane Richardson.

“That looked horrible when I saw it after the game,” Wade said on The Unplayable Podcast. “It was one of those things that just happened so fast.

“I think Kane Richardson said to me when I got off the ground, ‘You pushed him, basically’. I was like, ‘No, I didn’t’. And then I saw the replay and I was like, ‘Well, yeah, I did’.”

The episode was followed by Australia all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh defending Wade’s actions on the subsequent days. Stoinis, in particular, had pointed out how Wade was a bit knocked out after getting hit on the head indicating about the innocence of his teammate.

Wade, who didn’t take part in the recently concluded Australia vs India warm-up match at the Gabba, is all in likeliness of facing Wood once again during an Australia-England ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 28.