“We’re committed to continuing the tour”: Nick Hockley hopeful of continuing the Ashes 2021-22 despite Covid scare in English camp

Ashes 2021-22: MCG test Day-2 was delayed by the Covid scare, but Nick Hockley is hopeful of having the series on as scheduled.

The Covid-19 scare is upon the Ashes 2021-22 series. MCG is hosting the 3rd Ashes test, and the second day was delayed by 30 minutes. A total of four positive cases have emerged in the English camp. Two of the support-staff members are positive, whereas there are two cases in the family of players. English team remained in the hotel for a long time, and could only arrive at the stadium after negative results.

England, however, had a great start in the first session of Day 2. The pacers of England were on fire and halted Australia to 131-4 at the time of Lunch on Day-2. All the sessions have been pushed back by half an hour. James Anderson scalped a couple of wickets, whereas Robinson and Wood had two wickets each. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne failed, but Marcus Harris scored a brilliant half-century.

Ashes 2021-22: Nick Hockley confirms there is no risk on the series yet

If some more positive cases come out of the English camp, they can use substitutes as per the ICC rule. There are a lot of questions about the future of the upcoming Sydney and Hobart tests. Nick Hockley, CA Chief executive is hopeful of getting the series ahead on time.

“This is what we’ve all been working towards, this is what the protocols are for,” Hockley said.

“Clearly we are being extra vigilant as there are increasing cases in the community. But our protocols are designed for this set of events.

“We’ve got very comprehensive testing regimes and the players have been absolutely fantastic. It’s ultimately about everyone taking personal responsibility.

“We’ll keep working hard to make sure, primarily, everyone is kept very safe.”

Day 2 has been delayed until 11:00am. All session times have been moved back by 30 minutes. Updated Session Times:

First Session: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Second Session: 1:40pm – 3:40pm

Final Session: 4:00pm – 6:00pm#Ashes — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2021

England’s last test against India this year was also wrecked by the Covid-19 scare. The test was called off a few minutes before the start of the play. There are a lot of cases emerging in New South Wales, and the teams will use charter flights to travel to Sydney.

“We’ve got great confidence in the protocols,” Hockley said.

“There are increasing case numbers in New South Wales but in Sydney we’ve got an exclusive property, we’re flying there by charter.”

“This is something we’re having to live with … absolutely we’re committed to continuing the tour.”

The Sydney test will start on 5 January 2022, whereas the Hobart test will be from 14 January 2022.