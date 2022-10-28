“We’re getting closer and closer to that perfect game”: Glenn Maxwell assured about Australia’s fightback in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has said that the Australian team will definitely bounce back in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Australia is set to face England in their next ICC T20 World Cup Super-12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. After losing the first match against New Zealand, the Aussies made a comeback with a win over Sri Lanka in Perth.

Australia won in Perth, but it is safe to say that the Australian team is struggling to find their groove in the tournament. Stoinis scored the 2nd fastest half-century of the T20 World Cup history to help the side in that match. Although, Australia’s fightback started when Glenn Maxwell started smashing Wanindu Hasaranga.

Maxwell has not been in great form this year with both bat and the ball. The Australian team relies a lot on their all-rounders, and the trio of Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis will play a huge part in the tournament.

Glenn Maxwell assured about Australia’s fightback in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell gave a short interview during Australia vs England rain break, he said that the Australian players were quite tired ahead of the tournament as they had a lot of travel, and they played quite a lot of games in a very small time frame.

ALSO READ: Michael Clarke slams Australia for not picking Steve Smith

Maxwell agreed that the Australian team has not been at their best in the tournament so far as they have struggled in all three facets of the game. However, he insists that the Australian team will definitely bounce back in the tournament, and the perfect game is very close now for the team.

“Before the tournament started, we had 15 games in six weeks and the guys were pretty tired and cooked after a lot of travel around the world,” Glenn Maxwell said during the rain break.

“We probably weren’t at our brilliant best in all our three facets but we feel like we’re getting closer and closer to that perfect game.”

Glenn Maxwell praises Marcus Stoinis’ knock against Sri Lanka

Marcus Stoinis’ knock played a huge part in Australia’s victory over Sri Lanka in Perth. Maxwell had a lot of praise for his fellow all-rounder. He said that the sort of power Stoinis showed was terrific to watch, and it was incredible to watch him score the fastest T20I half-century for Australia.

Maxwell revealed that the middle-order of the side always looks to score runs quickly, and this has been their template for success.

“We know he has that sort of power but for him to come out, conditions weren’t great for batting, the way he started off with that intent was outstanding,” Maxwell added.