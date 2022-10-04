“We’re gonna need a bit of luck, let’s face it”: Rahul Dravid acknowledges requirement of luck factor for India to win T20 World Cup in Australia

Rahul Dravid acknowledges requirement of the crucial element of luck in order to stand a chance to win this year’s T20 World Cup.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid did not shy away from admitting the role luck/fortune has to play while commenting on team India’s chances to lift the long overdue T20 World Cup, set to take place in Australia in less than a couple of weeks from now.

Dravid’s remark comes after team India lifted the T20I series against South Africa 2-1, despite having lost the last match of the same tonight by 49 runs.

Rohit Sharma’s men were overwhelmed with an absoluter scintillating display of brutal hitting off the bat of the Proteas Southpaw batter Rilee Rossouw, who smashed his maiden T20I ton – an unbeatan 100 off mere 48 deliveries, to help his side post a mammoth total of 227/3 in their 20 Overs.

Rossouw was involved in couple of match-winning stands first alongside Quinton de Kock (68 off 43) worth 89-runs for the second wicket, and then a 44-ball 87-run partnership for the third wicket with Tristan Stubbs (23 off 18).

In reply, India were right up there for most parts of the chase in terms of the required run rate, but kept losing wickets in clusters, to ultimately end their innings on 178 in 18.3 Overs.

Rahul Dravid acknowledges requirement of luck for India to lift the T20 World Cup

Post India’s loss tonight, Rahul Dravid, upon being asked to give a message to the Indian team fans regarding the team’s participation in the T20 World Cup, the head coach exclaimed that while his team will give their all to perform to the best of their potential, they would also need to have the equally important ‘luck factor’ as well by their side, in order to lift the long elusive Cup.

“We are going to do our best, we’ve really worked hard and we can just hope for the best. In tournaments like those, you need to play really well but we need a bit of luck as well, let’s face it. We hope to bring smiles to people’s faces. I think since crowds have been allowed into stadiums, we’ve got great support everywhere we’ve gone and the boys are really encouraged by that support. We’ll have that in Australia as well, we’ll try our best,” remarked Dravid.