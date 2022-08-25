“We’re thrilled to have him”: Jason Gillespie expresses delight on Adelaide Strikers signing Chris Lynn for upcoming BBL season

Chris Lynn will be playing for Adelaide Strikers in BBL12, and head coach Jason Gillespie has expressed his delight in the same.

The Big Bash League is facing some tough competition from the ILT20 League and CSA T20 League as most of the international players will leave the tournament in between. Apart from international players, retaining top Australian players is also becoming an issue for the side.

Chris Lynn, who is the highest run-scorer in BBL history also signed a deal with ILT20 League side Gulf Giants, but Cricket Australia have managed to sign him for BBL 12 in a compromised deal. Lynn has signed a one-year deal with Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming season.

Lynn will play the initial 11 games for Adelaide Strikers in BBL, and he has been given a pay rise as well. The ILT20 League will start on 6 January, but Lynn has been given NOC to join ILT20 League from 20 January 2023. So Lynn will miss the initial few games of the ILT20 League in order to play in both tournaments.

Jason Gillespie expresses delight on Adelaide Strikers signing Chris Lynn

Adelaide Strikers’ head coach Jason Gillespie has expressed his delight on signing Chris Lynn for the upcoming BBL season. He called Lynn a proven match-winner and said that he can play an important role for the side this summer in the tournament.

“We all know the qualities that Chris Lynn brings to the table. He is a proven match-winner, an experienced leader and a great character to have around the group,” Jason Gillespie said.

“His record speaks for itself. We’re thrilled to have him and know he can play an important role for us this summer.”

🚨 Chris Lynn becomes a Striker!! 🚨 The former Heat superstar moves to the @StrikersBBL for #BBL12 ✍️ pic.twitter.com/Vt8JWt1QSL — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) August 24, 2022

Although Lynn will not play the full duration of the tournament, he will only be available to play the initial 11 games of the tournament and will be released from 20 January 2023 to participate in the ILT20 League. CA spokesperson has confirmed this update as well.

“Cricket Australia welcomes the Adelaide Strikers’ signing of Chris Lynn,” a CA spokesperson said.

“He will be released from 20 January to participate in UAE’s ILT20 competition from that date.”

Lynn struggled a lot in the last BBL season for Brisbane Heat, but the way he played in the T20 Blast for Northamptonshire in the T20 Blast proved that he still has a lot to deliver.