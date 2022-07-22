Why Ravindra Jadeja not playing today: Why is Jason Holder not playing today’s 1st ODI between West Indies and India in Port of Spain?

Why Ravindra Jadeja not playing today: Ravindra Jadeja and Jason Holder are not playing the 1st ODI between India and West Indies.

West Indies are up against India in the 1st match of the 3-match ODI series at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first. Nicholas Pooran pointed out the weather conditions and said that the bowlers will get some help in the initial overs.

“We are gonna have a bowl first. There’s weather around and there will be help for the bowlers early on, hopefully we will make use of it,” Nicholas Pooran said at the toss.

Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan said that he also wanted to bowl first due to the overcast conditions. He confirmed that Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the match and Sanju Samson & Deepak Hooda are getting their opportunities in the playing eleven.

Why Ravindra Jadeja not playing today

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was named the vice-captain of the side for the West Indies ODIs, but he has been ruled out of the initial two matches because of a knee injury. BCCI issued a statement on the same to confirm the news. Shreyas Iyer has been named the new vice-captain of the side in Jadeja’s absence.

“Team India all-rounder Mr. Ravindra Jadeja has sustained an injury to his right knee and has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies. The BCCI Medical team is monitoring his progress and a decision on his participation in the third ODI will be taken accordingly,” BCCI said in a statement.

Team India all-rounder Mr. Ravindra Jadeja has sustained an injury to his right knee and has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies. The BCCI Medical team is monitoring his progress and a decision on his participation in the third ODI will be taken accordingly. — BCCI (@BCCI) July 22, 2022

West Indies called Jason Holder back into the ODI side to strengthen their squad, but he is ruled out of the first ODI match after being tested Covid positive ahead of the first ODI. Nicholas Pooran confirmed Jason Holder’s absence at the toss.

“Unfortunately Jason [Holder] has Covid so he misses out,” Nicholas Pooran said at the toss.