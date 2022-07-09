West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and USA: When and where to watch WI vs BAN Guyana ODI?

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st WI vs BAN ODI.

The first ODI of the ongoing Bangladesh’s tour of West Indies will be played in Guyana tomorrow. Host for the recently concluded third T20I, Providence Stadium will be hosting all the three ODIs.

In what is going to be the 11th bilateral ODI series (fifth in West Indies) between West Indies and Bangladesh, both the teams have won five series each till date.

Readers must note that West Indies haven’t defeated Bangladesh in a bilateral ODI series since 2014. Bangladesh, who’ve won three series in a row in this period, have also won their last eight ODIs against West Indies. Yet to win a match on this tour, the visitors would want to take confidence from their outstanding recent ODI record against this opposition.

Clinical & professional display of T20i cricket from @nicholas_47 & @windiescricket ;Refreshing approaches to playing T20 on full display. Shows what youthful leadership without “excess baggage” can bring. @BCBtigers must make some tough decisions to be more competitive #WIvBAN — Daren Ganga (@DarenGanga) July 7, 2022

Overall, West Indies have a 21-18 lead in 41 ODIs against Bangladesh. The lead increases to 8-5 in 13 home ODIs for West Indies.

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India ans USA

Continuing with an unfortunate scenario for international cricket in West Indies, New Zealand, Bangladesh and some other nations in the recent years, Bangladesh’s tour of West Indies 2022 is no different with respect to not finding a platform for television viewing in India.

Having said that, streaming platform Fan Code is streaming the same at a nominal price. Fans, who wish to buy a pass for the rest of the multi-format tour (three T20Is and three ODIs), will have to pay a 42% discounted price of INR 29 on the website or mobile application of FanCode.

As far as local fans in the Caribbean are concerned, they will be able to follow this ODI on ESPN Caribbean. Meanwhile, Bangladeshi fans back home will be able to watch Guyana ODIs on T-Sports. Fans living in USA and UK will be able to watch this series on ESPN+ and BT Sport respectively.

Date – 10/07/2022 (Saturday).

Match start Time – 09:30 AM (local) and 07:00 PM (India).

TV Channel – Not available (India), T-Sports (Bangladesh), ESPN Caribbean (Caribbean), ESPN+ (USA) and BT Sport (UK).

Online platform – FanCode (India), ICC TV (Bangladesh), West Indies Cricket YouTube Channel (Other Countries).